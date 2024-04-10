Self-Insured Fund May Amend Complaint in $1.2 Million Reinsurance Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has allowed a self-insured workers’ compensation fund to amend its complaint against General Reinsurance Corp. and Genesis Insurance Co. in a lawsuit accusing them of wrongly refusing to pay $1.2 million in reinsurance billings.

On March 28, Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama also denied defendants’ motions to dismiss as moot.

The Fund provides workers' compensation coverage to its member employers. According to the March 31 complaint, from January 1982 through December 2003, Gen Re reinsured The Fund for its losses beyond various …