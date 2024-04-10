Reinsurer Opposes Phoenix Hotel’s Summary Judgement Motion in Flood Coverage Case

PHOENIX — An insurer and reinsurer are urging a federal judge to deny a Phoenix hotel’s motion for partial summary judgment in a flood coverage dispute, arguing there is no question that the policy’s exclusions for wear and tear and defective workmanship apply.

In an April 1 brief filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Selective Insurance Company of America and Hartford Steam Boiler argue that although Midtown Hotel Group styled its motion as one of partial summary judgment, “the relief sought will not dispose of any claim or defense.”

“Rather, …