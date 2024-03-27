Parties Agree to Dismissal in Calif. Enstar/Maiden Re Action

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a lawsuit accusing Enstar Holdings (US) LLC of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG)’s reinsurance claims have agreed to dismissal of the case with prejudice.

The stipulation and notice of dismissal was filed before Chief Judge Philip Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on March 26.

Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. (MRNA) reinsured CIG’s underwriting companies — Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. — from 2006 through 2016.

In 2012, CIG, its underwriting companies, and MRNA …