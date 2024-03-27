Parties Agree to Dismiss Calif. Federal Reinsurance Action

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a multi-million-dollar California federal reinsurance dispute between Yosemite Insurance Co., f/k/a Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. and a group of insurers have agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice.

The stipulation to dismiss was filed before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on March 27.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by Capital Insurance Co., Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. (“CIG,” collectively) under excess of loss reinsurance treaties. The underlying policies covered …