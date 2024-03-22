Claims Trimmed from $8 Million Texas Federal Reinsurance Action

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has trimmed claims from an $8 million lawsuit in which Antares Reinsurance Co. accusing a reinsurance agent and claims administrator of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to their commissions.

In a March 20 order, Judge Mark J. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas found that Antares’ claims for specific performance against National Transportation Associates and Superior Risk Management are moot because they provided the reinsurer access to their books and records.

The judge further ruled that the fraud claims are barred by …