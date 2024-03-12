Reinsurers’ $2 Million Lawsuit Against Aircraft Co. Sent to Mediation

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has sent to mediation a lawsuit in which reinsurers are demanding $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims stemming from a 2019 deadly plane crash.

On March 8, Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio referred the case to Magistrate Judge Darrell A. Clay for mediation/settlement.

The plaintiff reinsurers are Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) LTD., HDI Global SE f/k/a International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE, and Atrium Underwriters Limited. According to the complaint, the reinsurers issued …