Doc Discovery ‘Largely Complete,’ Counsel Says in N.Y. Federal Reinsurance Action

NEW YORK – Counsel for New Hampshire Insurance Co. says document discovery by both parties is largely complete, in a case in which the insurer seeks contribution from its reinsurer for a $7 million settlement of a coverage action involving a Brazilian feedstock pipeline.

According to the March 4 letter filed before Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the parties are discussing “other narrow issues relating to the productions and will raise them with the court promptly to the extent they are unable to reach agreement.”

“The parties expect to …