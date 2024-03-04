PGIC’s Motion to Compel Third-Party Communications Taken Under Advisement

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has taken under advisement Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PGIC)’s motion to compel SPARTA Insurance Co. to produce documents containing third-party communications in a dispute involving stock purchase agreement and reinsurance contract.

In a Feb. 26 docket note, Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that the motion has been argued and that he will examine in camera documents.

In its motion to compel, PGIC argues that the documents are not subject to the common interest doctrine, which extends the attorney-client privilege to certain communications involving third …