SPARTA Says Third-Party Communications in Reinsurance Dispute Properly Redacted
February 23, 2024
BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has opposed Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PGIC)’s demand that it produce documents containing third-party communications in a dispute involving stock purchase agreement and reinsurance contract, arguing that they were properly redacted under the common interest privilege.
In a Feb. 16 brief filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, SPARTA says the documents “reflect confidential communications between SPARTA and its shareholders, and their counsel,” and therefore are protected by the common interest doctrine.
“All of the disputed common interest documents involve communications between SPARTA and its …
FIRM NAMES
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook LLP
- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP
