REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties in Sex Abuse Coverage Dispute Say They Are ‘Amenable to Settlement Discussions’


February 15, 2024



HONOLULU — The parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims against the Catholic church told a Hawaii federal judge that they are engaged in discovery and are amenable to settlement discussions.

According to a filing before Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, a telephone conference will take place on April 23 before a magistrate judge.

Glens Falls Insurance Co. issued a liability policy to the Hawaiian Roman Catholic Church, which covered the period of June 1, 1979, to June 1, 1982. Continental later became the successor-in-interest to the …


