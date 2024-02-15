Trial Continued to July in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Action
February 15, 2024
LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has rescheduled trial in a multi-million dollar reinsurance dispute between Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. and a group of insurers.
In a Feb. 2 scheduling notice, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California continued the trial to July 2.
Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by Capital Insurance Co., Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. (“CIG,” collectively) under excess of loss reinsurance treaties. The underlying policies covered habitational, commercial trucking, livery, and extra-contractual …
FIRM NAMES
- Dentons US LLP
- Dykema Gossett
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
MORE DETAILS