Trial Continued to July in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Action

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has rescheduled trial in a multi-million dollar reinsurance dispute between Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. and a group of insurers.

In a Feb. 2 scheduling notice, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California continued the trial to July 2.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by Capital Insurance Co., Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. (“CIG,” collectively) under excess of loss reinsurance treaties. The underlying policies covered habitational, commercial trucking, livery, and extra-contractual …