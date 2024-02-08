Discovery Proceeds in $698,000 N.Y. Federal Reinsurance Action

NEW YORK – Discovery is underway in an action in which New Hampshire Insurance Co. demands contribution from its reinsurer for a $7 million settlement of an underlying coverage action involving a Brazilian feedstock pipeline, according to a joint letter from the parties.

According to the Feb. 1 letter filed before Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the parties have each responded to initial requests for document discovery and produced a substantial volume of their relevant files.

“New Hampshire also has produced voluntarily a substantial volume of relevant files from …