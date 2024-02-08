Phoenix Hotel Seeks Summary Judgement on Exclusion Issue in Flood Coverage Case

PHOENIX — A Phoenix hotel has moved for partial summary judgment in a dispute with an insurer and reinsurer over flood coverage, arguing that the policy’s exclusions for wear and tear and defective workmanship do not apply because a there was a covered concurrent cause of loss.

In a Feb. 1 motion filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Midtown Hotel Group argues that its loss is covered because water contributed to the loss event.

Midtown sued its insurer, Selective Insurance Company of America, and an “additional insurer,” Hartford Steam Boiler, …