REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Swiss Re Seeks Confirmation of $11.3 Million Retrocessional Award


February 1, 2024


NEW YORK — Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. has asked a New York federal judge to confirm an arbitration award requiring GO Re Inc. to pay it $11.3 million under a quota share retrocession agreement, arguing the arbitration panel “acted well within its authority” in issuing the award.

In a partially redacted motion filed on Jan. 24 before Judge Lewis L. Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Swiss Re says the arbitrators “appropriately ordered Go Re to pay an amount due and owing to Swiss Re for the period through Sept. 30, 2023 (the …


