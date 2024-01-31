REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Pension Plan Trustees Drop Appeal in $934 Million Action Against Offshore Reinsurer


January 31, 2024



WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pension plan trustees have dropped their appeal of a District of Columbia judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit seeking the return of $934 million in withdrawal liability payments from offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd.

In their appeal to the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the trustees planned to challenge a ruling that Cardem, a Bermudian company that has no contact with the United States, is not subject to general or specific personal jurisdiction. The appeal was dismissed on Jan. 23.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a coal mining …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Ozempic MDL Developments

February 09, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS