Mont. Federal W.R. Grace Asbestos Coverage Action Reaches Settlement

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An action in which former W.R. Grace & Co. workers accused Zurich American Insurance Co. of wrongfully withholding payment for their accrued asbestos injury claims by entering into a retroactive reinsurance agreement has reached a settlement, according to a dismissal order.

Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana dismissed the action on Jan. 30.

Plaintiffs worked at W.R. Grace & Co. Libby, Mont., vermiculite mill and mine during the 1960s and 1970s. They accused Zurich of engaging in unfair insurance claim settlement practices with respect to their asbestos-related personal …