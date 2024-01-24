PGIC Resists SPARTA’s Efforts to Compel Deposition of Officer in Mass. Reinsurance Dispute

BOSTON — Pennsylvania Insurance Co. (PGIC) has opposed SPARTA Insurance Co.’s motion to compel the deposition of PGIC’s officer and director Steven M. Menzies in a dispute over payment of claims relating to a stock purchase agreement and reinsurance contract, arguing that he “has no relevant knowledge about any material issue.”

In a Jan. 22 brief filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, PGIC contends that Menzies’ deposition would therefore be improper.

“Mr. Menzies lacks relevant (much less unique) knowledge on any material issue to this litigation. SPARTA’s claims …