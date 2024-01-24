Maiden Re Urges Dismissal of Bad Faith Claim Ahead of Trial

LOS ANGELES — Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. is urging a California federal judge to dismiss a claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing ahead of an upcoming trial in a multi-million dollare reinsurance dispute, arguing the plaintiff insurers can only recover contract damages.

In the Jan. 18 filing before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Maiden Re argues that the California Supreme Court has ruled that when claims for breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing …