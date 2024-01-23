Public Adjuster May Attend Depositions in Ariz. Flood Coverage Action, Judge Rules

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has refused to prohibit Midtown Hotel Group LLC’s public adjuster from attending the depositions of an insurer’s and reinsurer’s adjusters in a flood damage coverage dispute involving a reinsurance agreement.

In a Jan. 18 order, Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona overruled the defendants’ objections, ruling that “any claimed intimidation” of the deponents “is purely speculative.” The judge added that “any risk is minimized by the fact that the depositions will be over Zoom.”

Defendants Selective Insurance Company of America and The Hartford Steam Boiler …