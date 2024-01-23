Viad Must Face Claims in $1.7 Million Reinsurance Action, Neb. Judge Rules

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has refused to dismiss Viad Corp. from a lawsuit in which National Indemnity Co. alleges it breached a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims against the state of Montana.

In a Jan. 22 order, Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska ruled that the connections between Viad’s former subsidiary, General Fire and Casualty Co., and the state of Nebraska can be imputed to Viad for personal jurisdiction purposes.

NICO alleges Viad and co-defendant Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance …