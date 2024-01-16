Parties Clash Over Adjusters’ Depositions in Ariz. Flood Coverage Action

PHOENIX — The parties in a flood damage coverage dispute involving a reinsurance agreement are embroiled in a dispute over whether plaintiff Midtown Hotel Group LLC’s public adjuster should be present during the depositions of the defendants’ adjusters.

According to the Jan. 15 joint motion filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, defendants Selective Insurance Company of America and The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. seek to bar David Skipton from attending the depositions.

The depositions, of defendants’ adjusters, Ronald Rudow and Reginald Grayson, are scheduled for Jan. 23 …