Calif. Federal Judge Schedules Pretrial Conference in $11 Million Reinsurance Action

LOS ANGELES — A pretrial conference has been scheduled in a dispute between California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) and Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million.

Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California scheduled the pretrial conference for Jan. 19.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by CIG under excess of loss reinsurance treaties. The underlying policies covered habitational, commercial trucking, livery, and extra-contractual risks.

In 2017, CIG moved to a broker firm for reinsurance but still had …