U.S. High Court Refuses to Consider Appealability of Oral Summary Judgment Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to decide whether an oral summary judgment ruling that is issued before a written opinion is an appealable final judgment that triggers the period of time within which an appeal may be filed.

The high court denied insurer USIC LLC’s petition for certiorari on Jan. 8.

In 2016, an explosion occurred near Northern Illinois Gas Co. (Nicor)’s gas line when other utilities were working in the area, causing catastrophic injuries and property damage. Nicor was hit with numerous lawsuits as a result.

Nicor had previously entered into a Master Locating Service …