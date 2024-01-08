Wawa Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses Under Quota-Share Contracts, N.J. Appellate Court Affirms

CAMDEN, N.J. — Convenience store chain Wawa Inc. cannot recoup COVID-19 losses under commercial policies that provided insurance coverage on a quota-share basis because it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage,” as defined by the contracts, a New Jersey appellate court has affirmed.

In a Jan. 5 opinion, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, explained that Wawa’s properties needed repairs, rebuilding, or replacement due to damage, nor were they dangerous to enter. As a result, coverage under the policies was not triggered, the court concluded.

Wawa owns and operates a chain of more than 900 convenience retail …