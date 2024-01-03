Damages Awarded to Plaintiff in Action Involving Auto Finance Reinsurance Contract
January 3, 2024
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has awarded the provider of auto finance and insurance (F&I) products damages in its lawsuit accusing the owner of an F&I reinsurer of breaching an exclusivity provision in the parties’ dealer capital advance agreement (DCAA).
In a Jan. 2 order, Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri explained that Dan O’Brien, who owns Awesome Warranties Reinsurance Company Ltd., breached the contract when he entered into a contract with another F&I provider and stopped exclusively offering the plaintiff’s products.
The judge also found that the F&I …
