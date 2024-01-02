Insurer Urges Calif. Federal Judge to Admit Evidence in $11 Million Reinsurance Action

LOS ANGELES — California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) has opposed Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc.’s efforts to bar certain evidence in a California reinsurance dispute involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million.

In Dec. 29 briefs filed before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, CIG argues that evidence of claims submitted to reinsurers other than Maiden Re is relevant to Maiden Re’s course of dealing, course of performance, and industry custom, and is probative of the reinsurer’s bad-faith conduct.

“Maiden’s motion seeks to exclude evidence related to two …