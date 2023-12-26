NTA Urges Dismissal of Antares Re’s Claims in Texas Federal Reinsurance Case

FORT WORTH, Texas — National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) is urging a Texas federal judge to dismiss an $8 million dollar lawsuit filed by Antares Reinsurance Co. accusing it of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In a Dec. 20 reply brief filed before Judge Mark J. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas, NTA argues that Antares’ claims are moot because it provided the reinsurer access to their books and records.

NTA further argues that Antares’ fraud claims fail because they were not pled with specificity and are …