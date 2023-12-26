REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

NTA Urges Dismissal of Antares Re’s Claims in Texas Federal Reinsurance Case


December 26, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Reply


FORT WORTH, Texas — National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) is urging a Texas federal judge to dismiss an $8 million dollar lawsuit filed by Antares Reinsurance Co. accusing it of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In a Dec. 20 reply brief filed before Judge Mark J. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas, NTA argues that Antares’ claims are moot because it provided the reinsurer access to their books and records.

NTA further argues that Antares’ fraud claims fail because they were not pled with specificity and are …

FIRM NAMES
  • Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
  • Murphy Pearson Bradley & Feeney
  • Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS