REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Viad Corp. Urges Dismissal of NICO’s Claims in Neb. Reinsurance Coverage Action


December 21, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Reply


OMAHA, Neb. — Viad Corp. is urging a Nebraska federal judge to dismiss claims asserted by National Indemnity Co. accusing it of breaching a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims against the state of Montana.

In a Dec. 11 reply brief filed before Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, Viad Corp. argues that NICO itself has submitted evidence showing that Viad has no contractual relationship with or liability to NICO.

The evidence shows that Viad’s predecessor, Greyhound Inc., owned General Fire & Casualty Co. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS