Viad Corp. Urges Dismissal of NICO’s Claims in Neb. Reinsurance Coverage Action

OMAHA, Neb. — Viad Corp. is urging a Nebraska federal judge to dismiss claims asserted by National Indemnity Co. accusing it of breaching a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims against the state of Montana.

In a Dec. 11 reply brief filed before Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, Viad Corp. argues that NICO itself has submitted evidence showing that Viad has no contractual relationship with or liability to NICO.

The evidence shows that Viad’s predecessor, Greyhound Inc., owned General Fire & Casualty Co. …