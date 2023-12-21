SPARTA Moves to Compel Deposition of PGIC Officer in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Dispute
December 21, 2023
BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to compel the deposition of Pennsylvania General Insurance Co.’s officer and director Steven M. Menzies in a dispute over payment of claims relating to a stock purchase agreement and reinsurance contract.
In a Dec. 20 motion filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts argues that since the beginning of discovery, PGIC has identified Menzies as having information relevant to the parties’ claims and defenses.
“In addition to signing PGIC's annual statements, Menzies is involved in PGIC's day-to-day activities,” SPARTA …
