Maiden Re Seeks to Exclude Evidence of Other Reinsurance Claims in Calif. Action

LOS ANGELES — Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. has moved to exclude certain evidence in a California reinsurance dispute involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million, arguing it has no relevance to the contracts at issue or the parties’ course of dealing.

In a Dec. 11 motion in limine filed before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Maiden Re seeks to bar evidence of claims submitted to reinsurers other than Maiden Re, arguing its admission would be unfairly prejudicial.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property …