Reinsurer Answers Continental’s Counterclaims in Hawaii Sex Abuse Reinsurance Brawl
December 18, 2023
HONOLULU — A reinsurer has asserted several affirmative defenses in response to Continental Insurance Co.’s counterclaims for breach of contract and declaratory judgment in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims against the Catholic church.
In a filing before Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH) argues the claims are barred by the statute of frauds, failure to state a claim, and Continental’s failure to furnish sufficient consideration relating to the alleged reinsurance agreement.
In addition, FICOH contends Continental lacks standing to assert its …
FIRM NAMES
- Farm Benedict Sugihara LLP
- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP
- Fukunaga Matayoshi Ching & Kon-Herrera
