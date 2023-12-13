REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Cannot Compel Arbitration Based on Direct Benefits Estoppel, 2nd Cir. Affirms


December 13, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld denial of Travelers Indemnity Co.’s petition to compel a school district to arbitrate underlying windstorm claims, ruling that Texas law does not support the reinsurer’s direct benefits estoppel theory.

In a Nov. 11 summary order, the appellate panel predicted that the Texas Supreme Court would conclude that direct benefits estoppel would not apply in the case.

Grapeland Independent School District obtained property insurance coverage from Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative (TREA) for the period of Sept. 1, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019. The policy contained no …

FIRM NAMES
  • Day Pitney LLP
  • Lubel Voyles LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092

December 18, 2023

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS