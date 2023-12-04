Reinsurer May Intervene in MGA Agreement Dispute, La. Federal Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has allowed a reinsurer to intervene in a dispute between a managing general agent and an insurer, ruling that the reinsurer has “a direct and substantial interest in the insurance premiums at issue.”

In a Dec. 1 order, Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana found Talisman Insurance Company Inc. has an interest in receiving payment of its premiums, which are based on and paid from the premiums received by the insurer, Texas Insurance Co.

Texas Insurance and Talisman Specialty Underwriters Inc. entered …