Aircraft Co. Says Ohio Court Lacks Jurisdiction Over Reinsurers’ $2 Million Lawsuit
November 28, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal lawsuit in which reinsurers demand $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims following a 2019 deadly plane crash should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, the defendant company asserts.
In a Nov. 27 answer filed before Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, defendant Turbine Standard Ltd. also asserted other affirmative defenses, including improper venue, insufficient process, and failure to state a claim.
The plaintiff reinsurers are Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) LTD., HDI Global SE f/k/a International …
FIRM NAMES
- Dinsmore & Shohl
- Gallagher Sharp
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's Ozempic Plaintiff Conference: An Emerging Litigation
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Charleston Place