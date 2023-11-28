Aircraft Co. Says Ohio Court Lacks Jurisdiction Over Reinsurers’ $2 Million Lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal lawsuit in which reinsurers demand $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims following a 2019 deadly plane crash should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, the defendant company asserts.

In a Nov. 27 answer filed before Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, defendant Turbine Standard Ltd. also asserted other affirmative defenses, including improper venue, insufficient process, and failure to state a claim.

The plaintiff reinsurers are Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) LTD., HDI Global SE f/k/a International …