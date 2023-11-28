Fortitude Re Seeks Summary Judgment in Ky. Federal Pollution Coverage Action

PADUCHA, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. has moved for summary judgment in a pollution coverage action, telling a Kentucky federal judge that it did not issue the insurance policy at issue, but rather reinsured the policy and has no obligation to the insured.

In a Nov. 21 motion filed before Judge Claria Horn Boom, Fortitude Re argues that it was never a party to the insurance policy, which was issued by its cedent American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co.

Plaintiff CC Metals and Alloys LLC (CCMA) produces and supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the manufacturing of iron and steel. …