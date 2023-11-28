REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Fortitude Re Seeks Summary Judgment in Ky. Federal Pollution Coverage Action


November 28, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


PADUCHA, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. has moved for summary judgment in a pollution coverage action, telling a Kentucky federal judge that it did not issue the insurance policy at issue, but rather reinsured the policy and has no obligation to the insured.

In a Nov. 21 motion filed before Judge Claria Horn Boom, Fortitude Re argues that it was never a party to the insurance policy, which was issued by its cedent American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co.

Plaintiff CC Metals and Alloys LLC (CCMA) produces and supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the manufacturing of iron and steel. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS