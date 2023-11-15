'Extending the Time Limit for a Motion to Vacate an Arbitration Award For Texting to a Witness During an Arbitration by Video Conference'

[Editor's note: Author Robert M. Hall spent 20 years as in-house counsel for various insurers and reinsurers, most recently as senior vice president, general counsel and director of a major reinsurer. He is a former partner of a leading law firm and currently is an ARIAS-certified arbitrator and umpire, an expert witness and a frequent author whose articles can be found on his website: robertmhalladr.com Mr. Hall is on the Editorial Board of the ARIAS Quarterly. Copyright by the author 2023.]

I. Introduction

Parties to an arbitration may seek to vacate an arbitration award “procured by corruption, fraud …