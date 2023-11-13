REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Munich Re Opposes Washington Risk Management Pool’s Summary Judgment Motion


November 13, 2023


SEATTLE — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has opposed a risk management pool’s motion for summary judgment in a dispute over coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against a Washington school district, arguing the alleged wrongful acts took place outside of the treaty’s coverage period.

In a Nov. 9 motion filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Munich Re argued that Washington Schools Risk Management Pool’s second amended complaint does not include a single allegation of sexual abuse within the period of 2004-2005.

