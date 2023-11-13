Defendants in $8M Texas Reinsurance Action Refile Motions to Dismiss

FORT WORTH, Texas — A general agent and a claims adjuster are urging a Texas federal judge to dismiss an $8 million dollar lawsuit filed by Antares Reinsurance Co., which accuses it of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions under a reinsurance agreement.

In a Nov. 6 motion filed before Judge Mark J. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas, National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) and Superior Risk Management (SRM) argue that Antares’ claims are moot because they provided the reinsurer access to their books and records.

Defendants further …