Allianz Asserts Affirmative Defenses Against NICO in Neb. Reinsurance Battle
November 3, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. has asserted several affirmative defenses against National Indemnity Co. in a Nebraska federal lawsuit in which NICO accuses it of breaching a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims filed against the state of Montana.
In an Oct. 20 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, Allianz refutes NICO’s allegation that Allianz and Viad Corp. owe a total of $1,734,335 under the reinsurance certificates.
Allianz asserts that NICO has failed to state a claim for relief and that …
