Viad Corp. Seeks Dismissal of NICO’s Claims in Neb. Reinsurance Coverage Action

OMAHA, Neb. — An events and hospitality company has asked a Nebraska federal judge to dismiss claims asserted by National Indemnity Co., which accuse it of breaching a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims against the state of Montana.

In an Oct. 20 motion filed before Judge Brian C. Buescher, Viad Corp. argued that it is neither an insurer or reinsurer and that the reinsurance contract at issue was issued nearly 20 years before Viad was formed. Viad further argues that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over it because it has no …