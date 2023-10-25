Nationwide May Not Redact Reinsurance Info from Claims Files, Colo. Judge Rules
October 25, 2023
DENVER — A Colorado federal judge has ordered an insurer to unredact reinsurance information from claims files it produced in a coverage dispute, ruling that it may not “parse through an otherwise producible claim file and redact discrete references to subrogation, reinsurance, or underwriting on the grounds of lack of relevance.”
On Oct. 24, Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado ordered Depositors Insurance Co. (Nationwide) to produce a revised privilege log.
Outdoor World, a Silverton, Colo., sporting goods business, filed a claim with Nationwide after a December 2021 fire in …
