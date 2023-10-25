REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Insurer Ordered to Review Reinsurance Communications in Ill. Federal Discovery Battle


October 25, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal magistrate judge told an insurer to review its communications with its reinsurer to determine whether they are protected by the common interest doctrine, in a case in which the insurer sued a law firm for legal malpractice.

In an Oct. 23 order, Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois explained that such communications are not privileged if they are only related to finance or other insurance matters and not related to legal advice and a joint legal strategy.

The judge added that …


