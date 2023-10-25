Insurer Ordered to Review Reinsurance Communications in Ill. Federal Discovery Battle
October 25, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal magistrate judge told an insurer to review its communications with its reinsurer to determine whether they are protected by the common interest doctrine, in a case in which the insurer sued a law firm for legal malpractice.
In an Oct. 23 order, Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois explained that such communications are not privileged if they are only related to finance or other insurance matters and not related to legal advice and a joint legal strategy.
The judge added that …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk