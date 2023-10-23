11th Cir. Refuses to Dismiss Appeal in Reinsurers’ Lawsuit Against GE

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has determined that it has jurisdiction over an appeal filed by a group of insurers and reinsurers in a lawsuit accusing General Electric International Inc. of knowingly supplying an Algerian power plant with a defective turbine blade that caused a $28 million shutdown.

In an Oct. 18 order, the appellate panel rejected GE’s argument that the Northern District of Georgia’s arbitration order was not a final decision.

“Although the District Court deferred the issue of the scope of the arbitration provisions to the arbitrator, its order is still final because it …