Risk Management Pool Seeks Summary Judgment in Sex Abuse Coverage Action
October 23, 2023
SEATTLE — A risk management pool has moved for summary judgment in its dispute with Munich Reinsurance America Inc. over coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against a Washington school district, arguing that the alleged wrongful acts fall within the scope of the policy.
In an Oct. 16 motion filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) argued that coverage for “wrongful acts” allegedly committed by the school district and arising out of” the sexual abuse committed by one of its former teachers includes incidences of …
