Farmers Alliance, Horace Mann Deny NICO’s Allegations in Neb. Reinsurance Brawl
October 10, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance Co. and Horace Mann Insurance Co. have answered a third amended complaint in which National Indemnity Co. accuse them of breaching a facultative reinsurance certificate by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.
In briefs filed Sept. 25 before Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, the insurers denied NICO’s allegations and asserted various affirmative defenses.
NICO issued liability insurance to the State of Montana in effect from July 1, 1973, until July 1, 1975. …
