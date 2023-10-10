Mont. Reinsurance Action Nears Settlement, Parties Tell Judge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An action in which former W.R. Grace & Co. workers have accused Zurich American Insurance Co. of wrongfully refusing to settle their accrued asbestos injury claims is nearing settlement, according to the parties’ joint status report.

In the Oct. 9 report, filed before Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the parties said that “they are on target to execute final agreements this week and implement the agreement with case dismissal in January 2024.” They asked Judge Morris to continue stay of the action.

Plaintiffs worked at W.R. …