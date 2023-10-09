Insurer Urges Hawaii Federal Judge to Toss Counterclaim in Sex Abuse Reinsurance Case

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian insurer is urging a federal judge to dismiss Continental Insurance Co.’s breach of contract counterclaim in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church.

In an Oct. 2 reply brief filed before Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH) contends that Continental failed to adequately allege the existence of a reinsurance agreement between the parties.

“While Continental alleges that FICOH agreed to reinsure 100 percent of an insurance policy issued by another company, Glens Falls Insurance Co., …