REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Continental Says it Adequately Pled Counterclaim in Sex Abuse Reinsurance Case


September 29, 2023



HONOLULU — Continental Insurance Co. has asked a federal judge to allow its counterclaim for breach of contract to proceed against a Hawaiian insurer in a dispute over reinsurance coverage sexual abuse claims asserted against the Catholic church.

In a Sept. 25 opposition filed before Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, Continental argues it has adequately pled the claim against First Insurance Company of Hawaii under Hawaiian law.

Glens Falls Insurance Co. issued a liability policy to the Hawaiian Roman Catholic Church, which covered the period of June 1, 1979, to June …

FIRM NAMES
  • Farm Benedict Sugihara LLP
  • Freedman Normand Friedland LLP
  • Fukunaga Matayoshi Ching & Kon-Herrera

