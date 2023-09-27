Munich Re Disclaims Reinsurance Coverage for Sex Abuse Claims Against School District

SEATTLE — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. moved for judgment on the pleadings in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against a Washington school district, arguing the alleged wrongful acts took place outside of the treaty’s coverage period.

In a Sept. 22 motion filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Munich Re argued that Washington Schools Risk Management Pool’s second amended complaint does not include a single allegation of sexual abuse within the period of 2004-2005.

WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other …