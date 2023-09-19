Discovery-Related Protective Order Issued in N.Y. Federal Reinsurance Dispute
September 19, 2023
NEW YORK — “To protect the confidentiality of nonpublic and competitively sensitive information,” a New York federal judge has issued an “appropriately tailored” protective order in a reinsurance dispute arising from a settlement of pollution claims filed against Duke Energy.
In a Sept. 18 order, Judge Judith C. McCarthy of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, explained that discovery material may only be used for the prosecution and defense of the action and any appeals, “and not for any business, commercial, or competitive purpose or in any other litigation proceeding.”
The judge added that any …
